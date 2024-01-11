Sunrise brief: NYC area energy storage developer nets $225 million investment

Utility scale solar farms contribute to bird diversity New research has shown that solar parks can play a positive role in promoting bird diversity in the agricultural landscape of Central Europe. The scientists said solar farms offer food availability and nesting sites.
Agrivoltaics can help meet growing needs of the Lone Star State As the economy and population in Texas grows, so does its demand for electricity as well as sustainable food production. Texas A&M researchers collaborated on a study that finds that agrivoltaics offers the potential to enhance the efficiency of both.
Ohio’s largest solar complex activates its first phase The first 194 MW of a 749 MW solar project was activated by EDF Renewables North America and Enbridge.
The effect of PV plants on albedo, vegetation, land temperature Scientists have used remote sensing to analyze the effect solar farms have across 116 sites worldwide. They found that the cooling effect is higher during the daytime, with albedo decreasing by 0.016 for most facilities.
BlackRock increases stake in SolarEdge to 15.8% U.S. investment firm BlackRock says it has increased its ownership interest in Israel’s SolarEdge.
Washington legislation intends to bring fair access to solar for all The Fair Access to Community Solar Act will advance clean and affordable energy to historically underserved and disadvantaged Washingtonians.
NYC area energy storage developer nets $225 million investment Following the investment round from Manulife Investment Management, NineDot Energy has now secured a capital base of $400 million.
More than 50 GW of new solar projected in 2024 A report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects about 45 GW of solar projects larger than 1 MWac to be installed in 2024, while Wood Mackenzie estimates 8 GW of small-scale solar.
