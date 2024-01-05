Sunrise brief: Wisconsin’s largest solar project is now operational

Direct Energy to power Boston Community Choice Electricity program This municipal aggregation initiative will offer Boston residents 24% to 100% renewable electricity while reducing their utility bills by about 15%.
Huge Texas battery energy storage facility begins operation The 300 MWh Revolution energy storage facility was completed in one year—on schedule and within budget.
Indoor bifacial solar cell technology at CES 2024 Ambient Photonics touts its new solar cell as the future power source for connected devices, potentially eliminating the need for batteries.
Contact lens manufacturer safeguards operations with rooftop solar California-based Staar Surgical will reduce operational costs and avoid spoiled production with an on-site solar microgrid.
The largest solar facility in Wisconsin is now active The 300 MW project serves Madison Gas and Electric and WE Energies customers.
First Solar to power its module factory in India with solar and wind Cleantech Solar says it plans to develop 150 MW of solar and 16.8 MW of wind in India, supplying around 7.3 GWh of clean electricity to First Solar’s new 3.3 GW vertically integrated solar factory in the state of Tamil Nadu. The solar component of the project will use First Solar’s India-made Series 7 modules.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.