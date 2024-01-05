Sunrise brief: Wisconsin’s largest solar project is now operational

Direct Energy to power Boston Community Choice Electricity program This municipal aggregation initiative will offer Boston residents 24% to 100% renewable electricity while reducing their utility bills by about 15%.

Huge Texas battery energy storage facility begins operation The 300 MWh Revolution energy storage facility was completed in one year—on schedule and within budget.

Indoor bifacial solar cell technology at CES 2024 Ambient Photonics touts its new solar cell as the future power source for connected devices, potentially eliminating the need for batteries.

Contact lens manufacturer safeguards operations with rooftop solar California-based Staar Surgical will reduce operational costs and avoid spoiled production with an on-site solar microgrid.

The largest solar facility in Wisconsin is now active The 300 MW project serves Madison Gas and Electric and WE Energies customers.

First Solar to power its module factory in India with solar and wind Cleantech Solar says it plans to develop 150 MW of solar and 16.8 MW of wind in India, supplying around 7.3 GWh of clean electricity to First Solar’s new 3.3 GW vertically integrated solar factory in the state of Tamil Nadu. The solar component of the project will use First Solar’s India-made Series 7 modules.