Sunrise brief: CubicPV announces $1 billion long-term silicon supply agreement 

Brenmiller Energy commissions thermal energy storage demonstration project The company’s thermal energy storage demonstration system at the State University of New York in Purchase uses crushed rocks to store energy from renewables or the grid.

CubicPV announces $1 billion long-term silicon supply agreement OCIM, a South Korean polysilicon manufacturer, will supply CubicPV with U.S.-compliant silicon for development of solar wafers.

Next generation winning legal battles against fossil fuel policy A recent landmark decision in Montana is considered a game changer, marking a turning point efforts to save the planet from the devastating effects of fossil fuel use.

‘Not a very special year’: Canada solar expert mulls 2022 slump Last year Canada switched on its largest utility-scale PV array, the 465 MWac Travers Solar Project, which buoyed solar figures to 4.4 GW, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). But a PV expert warns a six-month pause on renewable energy projects in Alberta this year could slow the whole country’s momentum.

38% solar growth pushing wind-solar dynamic duo past coal in 2024 The EIA is forecasting a notable shift in the U.S. energy mix: coal’s contribution to electricity generation is projected to decrease to just 15% of national consumption, while the combined output of wind and solar will surpass 16%.