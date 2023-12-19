Sunrise brief: CubicPV announces $1 billion long-term silicon supply agreement 

Brenmiller Energy commissions thermal energy storage demonstration project The company’s thermal energy storage demonstration system at the State University of New York in Purchase uses crushed rocks to store energy from renewables or the grid.
CubicPV announces $1 billion long-term silicon supply agreement OCIM, a South Korean polysilicon manufacturer, will supply CubicPV with U.S.-compliant silicon for development of solar wafers.
Next generation winning legal battles against fossil fuel policy A recent landmark decision in Montana is considered a game changer, marking a turning point efforts to save the planet from the devastating effects of fossil fuel use.
‘Not a very special year’: Canada solar expert mulls 2022 slump Last year Canada switched on its largest utility-scale PV array, the 465 MWac Travers Solar Project, which buoyed solar figures to 4.4 GW, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). But a PV expert warns a six-month pause on renewable energy projects in Alberta this year could slow the whole country’s momentum.
38% solar growth pushing wind-solar dynamic duo past coal in 2024 The EIA is forecasting a notable shift in the U.S. energy mix: coal’s contribution to electricity generation is projected to decrease to just 15% of national consumption, while the combined output of wind and solar will surpass 16%.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.