Sunrise brief: Heliene expands solar manufacturing in the U.S. 

Heliene expands solar manufacturing in the U.S. Minnesota manufacturing line to be doubled in size from 150 MW to 300 MW of solar modules, creating approximately 130 new jobs.

Treasury overloaded by renewable energy low-income tax credit applications The U.S. Treasury received about 8 GW of proposals, while about 1.8 GW is available for 2023 tax credits.

Renewable energy industry outlook shines a light on solar Deloitte’s 2024 industry outlook identifies five trends and details the challenges, while predicting a strong future for U.S. solar and storage.

M10 solar cell prices dive to new record low In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.

RFP alert: New York seeks “expedited” solar As part of the state’s recently launched ten-point plan to speed up the deployment of renewable energy, New York has released an RFP to maintain momentum toward its clean energy goals, with project awards imminent. Initial applications are due in ten days.

Ensuring equitable access to influx of clean energy jobs Registered apprenticeship programs are one way to ensure that a large, diverse workforce can build the infrastructure necessary to hit 2030 targets for renewable electricity generation.

GridStor completes 60 MW / 160 MWh energy storage project in California The lithium-ion battery is large enough to power the equivalent of 30,000 households.