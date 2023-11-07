Sunrise brief: Utility-scale solar costs to rise, residential solar costs to decline

Bluetti introduces new modular residential battery system Bluetti, a U.S. solar and storage specialist, has developed a modular 7,600 W lithium iron phosphate battery system for residential settings, with 9.9 kWh to 19.8 kWh of flexible energy storage capacity.

NREL anticipates rising utility-scale costs, decreasing residential costs The National Renewable Energy Laboratory has updated its annual cost modeling tool in light of the Inflation Reduction Act, revealing increased labor costs for utility-scale solar projects and predominantly lower hardware costs due to new manufacturing tax credits.

Major U.S. solar developer announces recycling plans EDF Renewables North America signs on with Solarcycle to recycle damaged or broken solar panels.

Michigan on the cusp of its clean energy future Clean Energy Future Plan will make Michigan a leader in clean energy, boost economy, create jobs and lower electric bills for residents.