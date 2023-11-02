Sunrise brief: TOPCon the likely choice of new U.S. solar manufacturers

Transformer shortages: New bottleneck of the energy storage supply chain Transformer shortages are taking their toll on battery energy storage system (BESS) integrators, as competition in the market intensifies.

New survey shows ‘massive’ increase in PV module microcracks A new study from Clean Energy Associates (CEA) shows that 83% of sites tested as part of a global survey had line cracks, 78% had a soldering anomaly and 76% had complex cracks. The survey involved visual inspections combined with electroluminescence testing across 148 sites in 16 countries.

Masked engineer highlights strangest mistakes in solar deployment A Brazilian engineer on Instagram, always wearing a mask, has become a sensation in the Brazilian solar industry, attracting 12 sponsors with a mission to educate companies and consumers about common errors to avoid in rooftop PV installations.

TOPCon the likely choice of new U.S. solar manufacturers At the pv magazine RoundtablesUS 2023, four experts weighed in on PV module choices now and into the future, with TOPCon in the spotlight but perovskite and tandem HJT on the not-too-distant horizon.

First Solar delivers on earnings, margins, falls short on revenue The U.S.-based thin-film solar panel manufacturer raised its expectations for 2023 as its order backlog grows.

U.S. has enough clean energy to power 65 million homes Solar accounts for most of the new clean power being brought online, said a quarterly market update from American Clean Power.