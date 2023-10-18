Sunrise brief: Annual U.S. clean energy investment grows 37%

Also on the rise: Plus Power raises $1.8 billion to advance construction of five energy storage facilities. Solar power purchase agreement prices rise 21% year over year. And more.

Canada’s largest behind-the-meter solar project  Construction has begun on two solar projects in Alberta, one of which will include a flow battery energy storage system.

Plus Power raises $1.8 billion to advance construction of five energy storage facilities  The transactions will support construction of BESS facilities in the Salt River Project in Arizona as well as in the ERCOT market in Texas.

New opportunities for 4-hour-plus energy storage Energy storage with more than four hours of duration could assume a key role in integrating renewable energy into the U.S. power grid on the back of a potential shift to net winter demand peaks, says the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Solar power purchase agreement prices rise 21% year over year PPA prices are increasing due to rising costs, said a report by LevelTen Energy.

C3E Awards 2023 recognizes leading women in clean energy  By raising the visibility of role models for women in clean energy, the C3E Initiative is helping to attract more women to the field. Read about this year’s winners of the C3E Awards.

Annual U.S. clean energy investment grows 37%  Investment grew year-over-year as it reached $213 billion, including $39 billion of investment clean energy manufacturing, according to a report from MIT and Rhodium Group.

 

