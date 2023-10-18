Sunrise brief: Annual U.S. clean energy investment grows 37%

Canada’s largest behind-the-meter solar project Construction has begun on two solar projects in Alberta, one of which will include a flow battery energy storage system.

Plus Power raises $1.8 billion to advance construction of five energy storage facilities The transactions will support construction of BESS facilities in the Salt River Project in Arizona as well as in the ERCOT market in Texas.

New opportunities for 4-hour-plus energy storage Energy storage with more than four hours of duration could assume a key role in integrating renewable energy into the U.S. power grid on the back of a potential shift to net winter demand peaks, says the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Solar power purchase agreement prices rise 21% year over year PPA prices are increasing due to rising costs, said a report by LevelTen Energy.