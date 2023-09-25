Sunrise brief: U.S. energy storage deployments to exceed 10 GW this year

Briggs & Stratton launches new lithium iron phosphate battery packages The new systems include a battery, an inverter and a control system. The U.S. manufacturer claims its storage systems have a lifespan of over 10,000 cycles and a depth of discharge of 80%.

Verdagy plans first U.S. facility to manufacture large volume of advanced water electrolyzers The facility, located in California, will have more than 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space and is expected to come into operation in Q1 2024.

Nextracker opens steel manufacturing facility in Las Vegas The facility will produce steel for Nextracker’s solar mounts and tracking systems. Nextracker and Unimacts held an event to dedicate the new production line, which coincided with the RE+ 2023 conference, the largest energy trade show in the country, also in Las Vegas.

Accelerating heat pump adoption in Canada The Canadian Climate Institute released a report that details how to unlock lower-cost heating and cooling in Canada, outlines barriers to adoption, and makes recommendations for streamlining the loan and grant application process.

U.S. energy storage deployments to exceed 10 GW this year A report from Interact Analysis demonstrates the growth of energy storage as it scales to meet a growing renewable energy supply.