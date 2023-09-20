BLUETTI rolls out EP800 & B500 off-grid energy storage system

BLUETTI, a pioneering provider of energy storage products, unveiled its latest innovation, the EP800 & B500 off-grid energy storage system, on September 15th. The unveiling of the EP800 system directly caters to the surging demand for dependable energy solutions, driven by the frequent power outages that have happened in recent years.

The EP800 energy storage system closely follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, the EP900, embracing the same modular design philosophy. With exceptional capacity, output, and flexibility tailored for home backup, it presents homeowners with superior alternatives to noisy gas generators or underpowered batteries.

Key Features of the EP800

The EP800 has a maximum continuous output of 9,000 W at either 120 V or 240 V, making it suitable for powering a wide range of power-hungry appliances simultaneously, from air conditioners and heaters to stovetops, ovens, dryers, and power tools. With the option to add multiple battery packs, the EP800 can provide between 9,920 Wh to an impressive 19,840 Wh of capacity, ensuring most homes can run for days using stored power alone. In case of a power outage, the system kicks in within 20 ms, and homeowners will no longer need to choose which appliances to power during the outage.

The EP800 can also be charged using solar panel arrays, allowing users to harness renewable energy. Equipped with dual MPPT charge controllers, the EP800 can maximize solar energy at a rate of 9,000 W. It stores excess solar power in the battery pack and ensures a steady power supply during nighttime or whenever it’s needed most. This capability is particularly suited for users living in remote areas or regions with unreliable power grids.

Homeowners can monitor and manage their EP800 systems through a user-friendly mobile app, including but not limited to checking the battery level, energy consumption, and renewable energy generation. The system operates smoothly within a temperature range of -4 ℉ to 122 ℉ and produces noise levels comparable to a kitchen refrigerator.

With a minimum 10-year lifespan (backed by BLUETTI’s 10-year warranty), the EP800 system translates to an economical daily cost of approximately $3. Homeowners can offset this upfront expense by storing free solar energy and cheap grid power during off-peak hours, potentially leading to passive income. The BLUETTI EP800 & B500 energy storage system is available via BLUETTI’s website, with debut prices starting from $5,999.