Sunrise brief: Maxeon Solar to build 3 GW cell and module plant in Albuquerque

Maxeon manufactures solar cells and panels in a variety of locations around the world, including Malaysia, Mexico, France, the Philippines--and soon, the U.S.

Scientists explore aquatic effects of floating solar A group of researchers at Cornell University are exploring ways of preserving land for agriculture and wildlife by placing floating solar panels on lakes, rivers and reservoirs.

Retired coal plant to be running on 100% hydrogen by 2045 Intermountain Power Renewed project in Utah hits significant milestone with delivery of hydrogen-ready turbines.

Promoting electrification without penalizing efficiency Economist and rate design expert Ahmad Faruqui offers an alternative to California’s proposed income-based fixed monthly utility bill charge.

EDF places order for up to 7 GW of U.S.-made Canadian Solar modules Canadian Solar announced that production in its first U.S. factory was set to begin in late June. With a planned output of 20,000 modules per day, it expects annual production capacity to total 5 GW.

Maxeon Solar to build 3 GW cell and module plant in Albuquerque The company will invest $1 billion in the TOPCon manufacturing facility, creating up to 1,800 highly skilled jobs.