Sunrise brief: First Solar announces 3.5 GW U.S. factory

Thermal batteries unlock new opportunities for solar developers, financiers The industrial sector accounts for one-third of global emissions. How can thermal batteries unlock the power of renewables for industry?
Scaling clean energy by and for Black farmers in Florida In one Florida town, NREL researchers worked with local stakeholders and community members to develop a guide for installing solar panels on churches and other commercial-scale buildings across the state.
Debunking anti-solar arguments As we delve deeper into the contentious ‘Citizens for Responsible Solar’, we refute the group’s poorly-crafted anti-solar arguments, exposing a disturbing pattern of fear-mongering and misinformation.
DOE invests $20 million to extend solar lifecycle, cut waste With reduced use and improved recovery of critical materials, PV system deployment will become less dependent on supply chain limitations and can sustain the expected growth in clean energy.
How big must hailstones be to damage PV systems? The recent hail storms that occurred in northern Italy have drawn attention to the damage that these sudden and violent atmospheric events can cause to photovoltaic systems.
First Solar announces fifth U.S. manufacturing facility The $1.1 billion factory is expected to add 3.5 GW of annual production capacity.
