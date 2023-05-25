CertainTeed modules, shingles address homeowner, contractor, and environmental needs

The residential solar market continues to grow as homeowners seek to save on their energy bills, reduce their carbon footprint, and take measures to insulate themselves from increasing utility costs. The Solar Energy Industries Association reported that despite supply chain issues, the residential solar market grew 40% between 2021 and 2022, with a record 700,000 homeowners installing solar panels.

Trends in the industry have also moved away from third-party ownership of solar products, with homeowners opting to purchase systems instead of leasing them.

In developing its portfolio of Solstice solar products – which includes solar shingles as well as panels – CertainTeed considers the needs of homeowners and the needs of the builders and contractors that will be installing them. While up-front costs and long-term savings play a major role in any selection, other considerations include reliability and ease of installation.

The traditional-panel route

With performance and value in mind, CertainTeed offers two different Solstice Panels – one the half-cell monocrystalline 400 W module and the other being the 440 W module, with efficiencies of 20.5% and 20.4% respectively. Both are UL listed (UL 61730-1, UL 61730-2) and feature a black backsheet and black anodized aluminum frame for superior aesthetics.

Solstice Panels allow for rapid installation. When installed by CertainTeed-credentialed solar contractors, CertainTeed’s warranty covers up to 25 years for labor, both for its panels and the rest of the system, including any CertainTeed-installed roof. As the only warranty of its kind, homeowners get peace of mind that their investment is protected.

Improved aesthetics for homeowners with solar shingles

For homeowners that want to elevate the curb appeal of their homes, CertainTeed Solstice Shingles don’t require racking and are designed for fast installation directly on roof sheathing by shingle roofing crews using standard deck screws. Water channels and raised fastener locations provide added protection against water intrusion through the homeowner’s roof.

In areas where wind is a serious concern, CertainTeed’s Solstice Shingles are rated to be installed in any wind zone – including Florida’s high velocity hurricane zone. High power output sets the CertainTeed solar shingle apart. Whereas most solar shingles yield between 13 W and 63 W, CertainTeed’s solar shingles produce up to 70 W.

Guaranteed quality

Regardless of whether it’s panel- or shingle-based, CertainTeed’s Solstice systems are backed by an industry-leading comprehensive warranty that covers both the product and workmanship for 25 years.

After all, residential solar power systems should not only be good for the planet, but also good for the homeowners’ wallets. The solutions should not only be easy for builders and contractors to install but should also provide a return on the homeowner’s investment, a secure energy supply, and peace of mind for years to come.