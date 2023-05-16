Sunrise brief: Solar glass provider ramps up production by 6 GW to meet demand 

Solar glass provider to expand production by 6 GW to meet demand Canadian Premium Sand will expand production to provide its solar panel glass to Qcells, Meyer Burger, and Heliene, each of which signed large supply agreements.

Community solar project coming to coal country A Kentucky electric cooperative retained the services of Solar Energy Solutions to install a 187 kW community solar garden for Frankfort residents and local businesses.

Enel Green Power moves one step closer to solar cell and module factory in Oklahoma If approved, the proposed U.S. factory will be Enel’s second solar manufacturing facility, as it previously announced the expansion of its 3Sun Gigafactory in Catania, Sicily. The U.S. factory will also be one of the few in the country manufacturing cells as well as modules.

PosiGen procures $250 million debt facility to fund energy communities projects The new funding commitment will provide expansion into additional markets nationwide for PosiGen, with a direct focus on serving households with high energy burdens who stand to benefit the most from transitioning to clean energy.

Major U.S. solar asset owner agrees to panel recycling pilot The AES Corporation signed an agreement to send damaged or retired panels to a Texas Solarcycle recycling center.

Bipartisan bill to promote use of industrial heat pumps in rural areas Funding for the Heat Pump Energy Assistance and Training program would go toward technical assistance, education and training rural businesses in the benefits and use of heat pumps.