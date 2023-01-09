Center for Biological Diversity sues FEMA to disclose funding for renewables versus fossils

The Center for Biological Diversity has filed a lawsuit seeking to compel the Federal Emergency Management Agency to promptly disclose how much disaster response funding it has spent for fossil fuel infrastructure, and how much for renewable energy resources.
The Center also seeks records on FEMA’s plans to transition its investments away from fossil fuels and toward renewables.
The group requested the spending records in late 2021 under the Freedom of Information Act, but FEMA “has neither produced any records nor provided any anticipated timetable” for doing so, the lawsuit says.
Two other groups said early in 2021 that FEMA’s $9.6 billion allocated for Puerto Rico’s grid reconstruction after hurricanes Irma and Maria should be used to support rooftop solar and storage. The two groups, Cambio and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, found that distributed solar and storage could provide 75% of the U.S. territory’s power by 2035, at potentially lower cost than the existing grid and generation mix.
“The public has a right to know how many billions of taxpayer dollars FEMA is spending to help prop up the fossil-fuel industrial complex and worsen the climate emergency,” said Augusta Wilson, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity. “FEMA should be leading the way to construct rooftop solar and storage, not doubling down on the dirty energy status quo.”
A Center report last year outlined steps that the President and Executive Branch could take, including with FEMA programs, to “address the climate crisis,” the group’s lawsuit said.
The lawsuit said the Center “has spent and will continue to spend financial resources” advancing its climate campaign, “which requires a better understanding” of how FEMA is carrying out its post-disaster programs.
The Center said in a statement that a 2021 FEMA report titled “Resources for Climate Resilience” and the agency’s 2022 to 2026 strategic plan “do not mention any efforts to reduce the agency’s reliance on fossil fuels” in its disaster response programs.
The Center’s lawsuit also names as a defendant the Department of Homeland Security, which is responsible for the supervision, management and control of FEMA’s activities.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
2 comments
Wow! Thank you, much appreciated, will follow.
“The public has a right to know how many billions of taxpayer dollars FEMA is spending to help prop up the fossil-fuel industrial complex and worsen the climate emergency,” said Augusta Wilson, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity. “FEMA should be leading the way to construct rooftop solar and storage, not doubling down on the dirty energy status quo.” . . . NO KIDDING! What’s required to remove and replace the old guard at FEMA?
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.