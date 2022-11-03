Sunrise brief: U.S. to deploy massive amount of renewables by 2030, thanks to the IRA

Wisconsin groups find 100% clean energy + electrification to be ambitious but feasible 100% clean power plus electrification in Wisconsin would cost the same, when counting health benefits, as continuing “business as usual,” and would achieve four times the emissions reductions as 100% clean power alone, found a study sponsored by two Wisconsin groups.

50 states of solar incentives: Kentucky With relatively low electricity rates and financial incentives that are few and far between, Kentucky residents and business owners have not had much motivation to go solar, but change is on the horizon.

People on the move: Perch Energy, Stracker Solar, QCells USA, and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Sunrun selected to deploy 17 MW VPP network in Puerto Rico The virtual power plant will combine more than 7,000 Sunrun solar plus battery systems installed at Puerto Rico homes.

Solar microgrid community launched in California KB Home announced the energy-smart, all-electric, solar, and battery powered new home community comes in partnership with the Department of Energy, SunPower, University of California, Irvine, and more.

U.S. DOE offers $43 million to support communities in building resilience Research projects in 19 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico will help with energy planning, increasing grid resilience, and restoring power after disasters.

The mobility rEVolution: PG&E obtains first V2G export rate for commercial EVs in U.S. PG&E has secured approval to set up a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) export compensation mechanism for commercial EV charging customers in California. Sono Motors is debuting its Sion solar electric vehicles in the US market, while Toyota and Jera are installing innovative second-life battery systems in Japan.

Novel redox flow battery paves way for low-cost storage Researchers have facilitated the decoupling of power from energy design by incorporating a conducting carbon slurry in the negative electrolyte of an all-iron flow battery. In a new study, they describe the design considerations for slurry iron redox flow battery scalability.

rPlus Energies hosts 200 MW Utah solar facility ground-breaking Appaloosa Solar 1 sits adjacent to one of Utah’s earliest utility-scale solar projects, the 80 MW Three Peaks Solar facility.

U.S. to deploy 550 GW of new renewables by 2030 The American Clean Power Q3 report has been released. The organization lifted long-term deployment targets to much higher levels following the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act.