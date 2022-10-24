Sunrise brief: U.S. corporate funding of solar reached $18.7 billion through nine months this year

Xendee microgrid design platform update includes Inflation Reduction Act incentives The software offers tools to apply the many incentives in the IRA throughout the modeling process.

Global installed PV capacity could hit 260 GW in 2022 The International Energy Agency Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA PVPS) estimates that 173.5 GW of new solar capacity was installed in 2021, and that figure might rise to 260 GW in 2022.

U.S. corporate funding of solar reached $18.7 billion through nine months this year Mercom Capital Group’s Q3 report shows 51 GW of solar projects were acquired over this period.

First Solar adds 700 MW to 4 GW solar module supply deal with Silicon Ranch The U.S.-made solar panel provider inked a deal to expand its supply agreement with the major utility-scale solar developer.