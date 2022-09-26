Sunrise brief: Rallying for the ‘Solar+ Decade’

Rallying for the ‘Solar+ Decade’ Abigail Ross Hopper, CEO of Solar Energy Industries Association discusses how PV has emerged as a crucial part of the solution – building resiliency, creating jobs, and cutting emissions.

Solar Resilience: Keeping communities connected Distributed solar energy systems can play an important role in increasing the resilience of the nation’s grid.

EnerVenue secures 250 MWh order for nickel-hydrogen batteries EnerVenue has agreed to supply batteries to Green Energy Renewable Solutions for use in customized building blocks for maritime applications, construction sites, and other heavy industry projects. The agreement marks EnerVenue’s fourth major battery supply deal since it launched operations in 2020.