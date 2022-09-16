Sunrise brief: Clean energy cost savings motivates Republicans and Democrats alike

Clean energy cost savings motivates Republicans and Democrats alike Researchers presented different messages about clean energy to groups from both political parties in the U.S. to learn what message motivated them the most. Cost savings won out, with the economy/jobs coming in second.

What kind of salary and benefits can I expect in the solar industry? The RO Energy Solar Salary Guide sheds light on compensation in solar careers.

Emerging market distributed renewable energy platform raises $5 million Odyssey Energy Solutions is an investment and asset management platform for distributed solar projects in Africa and Asia.

Goldman Sachs and Cleanhill Partners acquire majority stake in EPC Power With clean energy installations projected to skyrocket, the two financial powerhouses value EPC Power’s position in the evolution of the industry.

FTC Solar to unveil new solar tracker technology at RE+ in Anaheim The new self-powered 1P solar tracking system requires fewer foundations and enables greater energy output.

Investing in uncertain times: Evaluating the solar supply chain Industry insights on how the new source of long-term economic support from the IRA might impact business risk, investment, and M&A trends within the domestic solar manufacturing industry.