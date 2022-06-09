Sunrise brief: US utility-scale solar sets record with 50 GW of instantaneous generation

US utility-scale solar sets record: breaks 50 GW of instantaneous generation The EIA’s monitor of hourly utility-scale electricity generation for the lower 48 states has recently seen the solar fleet break 50 GW of generation on Sunday and Monday of this week for the first time.

200 partners to help speed interconnection through US Department of Energy program Three regional grid operators and two utilities have joined the DOE partnership, alongside renewables developers and trade groups, to pursue faster, simpler, and fairer interconnection of renewables and storage, on both the transmission and distribution grids.

Standard Solar completes 7.1 MW community solar project in New York The single-axis tracker system will produce nearly 11,000,000 kilowatt hours of electricity annually.

Maryland passes a pair of community solar bills HB 1039 and HB 440 create tax incentives for the development of agrivoltaic community solar projects which serve low- and moderate-income customers on rooftops, brownfields, landfills, and clean fills, as well as increasing maximum project capacity to 5 MW.

Spongy solar cell may be used to power pacemakers University of Chicago researchers developed a unique, single-layer solar cell that may be used to power less-invasive implantable medical devices.

Distributed solar and storage developer, owner, operator Agilitas Energy nets $350 million The investment is expected to support the national build-out of the company’s 500 MW+ pipeline of renewables and energy storage projects.

Massachusetts bill bans residents from choosing clean energy suppliers Language buried in S.2842 would force residents back to their default utility, taking away competitive renewable energy options.