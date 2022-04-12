Qcells holds onto its number one spot in US market, rebrands, and recommits

Despite ambitious goals to embrace clean energy technologies, the United States finds itself on yet another solar coaster with the anticircumvention case bringing uncertainty to the US supply chain. Qcells’ parent corporation, Hanwha Solutions, responded to the uncertainty by announcing that it intends to invest across the full solar supply chain from the polysilicon produced at the REC Silicon Washington and Montana plants to solar modules manufactured at Qcells’ Georgia facility. Last month Hanwha announced plans to become the majority shareholder of REC Silicon, thus securing its capabilities across the full US solar technology supply chain.

“We plan to make investments to secure capabilities across the entire solar supply chain, with the goal of supplying our partners with Made-inAmerica products that will help the US regain its leadership in clean energy solutions,” said Justin Lee, CEO of Qcells.

According to the Q1 2022 USPV Leaderboard report, Qcells obtained 24.1% market share in the US residential market for FY 2021. The Leaderboard report also ranks Qcells as the US commercial market leader with 20.6% market share, a 2% increase from 2020. Qcells has held the No.1 position in the commercial segment for the last three fiscal years.

Qcells’ commitment is seen not only in its plan to revitalize US manufacturing of solar grade silicon through its investment in REC Silicon, but its module manufacturing plant in Georgia is the largest in the United States. The Georgia-based factory can produce 1.7GW of solar modules per year, accounting for nearly 20% of module production in the United States. The Georgia plant currently employs up to 750 people, which the company expects to expand in the coming months.

As the company embraces its increasing identity as a complete clean energy solutions provider, Qcells has launched a new international brand identity. The company unveiled new logo and brand platform that consists of core values, a mission statement and slogan that reflect recent efforts to expand its portfolio that includes solar cells, modules and energy storage systems, as well as solar power plants and energy distribution.

The new logo’s color gradation shift from green to blue is intended to reflect its fundamental approach to generate clean energy, inspired by nature. It consists of different-sized rectangular shapes, forming a grid pattern to symbolize the company’s expanding value chain in varying business sectors and ever-growing commitment to sustainability.

Qcells’ new mission statement, “We aim for a greener tomorrow with completely clean energy solutions,” and slogan, “Completely Clean Energy,” uphold the brand’s ambition to build a sustainable future for the next generations to come. The company plans to roll out its new brand identity within the first half of 2022, including featuring the new look on its new products.