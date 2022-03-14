Sunrise brief: California’s solar market is now a battery market

California’s solar market is now a battery market A look at the interconnection queue of California’s grid operator shows that the state’s market has already shifted to batteries—sometimes with solar, and sometimes without.
Indiana makes it harder for HOAs to ban solar House Bill 1196 establishes a process for residents of HOAs with existing bylaws against solar installations to petition for a system in a fashion that cannot be denied once a certain level of community support has been attained.
PV balance of system provider Shoals opens manufacturing facility, reports Q4 earnings Shoals manufactures balance of system components for solar, energy storage, and EV charging solutions. The company opened a Tennessee facility and posted record revenues and gross profits in 2021.
Rocket Lab unveils space solar cell with 33.3% efficiency The new device is based on an inverted metamorphic multi-junction (IMM) cell technology developed by Rocket Lab’s unit Solaero. The cell can be used in applications in the civil, military, and commercial space markets.
Survey said a majority of homeowners want to go solar, but up-front costs are a deterrent Rocket Homes found that 66.5% of homeowners surveyed would like to go solar–and they know it saves on the electric bill and increases resale value–but they need financial incentives to handle costs.
The Solar Tech Check: PV in space, and thin films stride forward This week has seen NASA announce the completion of a new folding array set to power a mission deep into our solar system, while scientists continue to work on new applications to take such explorations even further from the sun. New measurements also promise routes to higher efficiency in cadmium-telluride PV, and details emerge of one of thinnest solar cells seen so far.
