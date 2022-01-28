Sunrise brief: Battery and automotive heavyweights team up with an eye toward the future

Industry heavyweights look to solid-state battery cells, resources, and recycling Mercedes-Benz has teamed up with ProLogium to integrate solid-state battery technology into a range of vehicles; Panasonic and Toyota launched research program concerned with battery resources and recycling; and LG Energy Solution plans to spend $2.1 billion with GM to build another EV battery plant in the US.

Vistra to expand what was already the world’s largest energy storage facility Vistra plans a third expansion the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in California.

Duke completes two solar projects in North Carolina The two projects will add over 70MW of capacity to the company’s North Carolina solar portfolio.

California bus company installs solar microgrid to power EV fleet Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will install 34 new bus chargers, solar panels and a microgrid at its Cerone Bus Yard to provide zero-emissions transporation.

Storing excess energy in underground salt caverns in Kansas The Kansas Geological Survey may help address the challenge of intermittent production from solar and other renewable sources.

Global Infrastructure Partners invest $500 million in renewable power producer BrightNight LLC Solas Energy Consulting acted as key technical advisor to GIP. The investment includes preferred equity and a letter of credit facility.

Enphase and Semper Solaris team up for residential solar in California Semper Solaris will install Enphase’s IQ microinverters and batteries. The microinverters have the ability to island the home off-grid in the case of a power outage.

Ontario government launches voluntary clean energy credit registry Voluntary CECs are certificates that each represent 1 MWh of clean electricity that has been generated from a non-emitting source. Businesses will be able to to voluntarily purchase and retire these CECs to meet their corporate sustainability goals.