Microgrid project will move Prince Edward Island one step closer to net zero goal

A 10 MW microgrid is under development at Slemon Park on Prince Edward Island, Canada. Ameresco announced today that it is the developer of the project, in collaboration with Prince Edward Island (PEI) Energy Corporation.

The Slemon Park Microgrid is expected to increase renewable energy use on PEI by 3.5%, moving the island one step closer to its goal of net zero by 2030.

According to PEI Energy Corporation, “The objective of the project is to deploy green electricity generation technologies, modular energy production, storage solutions, and smart microgrid management.” These grid services will be delivered with a large grid-connected battery array for flexible energy storage. The battery is planned to provide clean energy and peak load management for residential, industrial and commercial use.

Slemon Park was previously the Canadian Forces Base, which closed in 1989, and is now an industrial, commercial, and residential complex. The microgrid, planned to cover 40 hectares, is designed to help manage peak load demands within Slemon Park and is projected to offset approximately 4500 tonnes CO 2 e/year over its useful life.

“The Slemon Park Microgrid project will further our goal of achieving Net Zero energy by 2030 on Prince Edward Island. With the addition of a new, clean renewable energy grid, we’ll be able to better reduce our baseline greenhouse gas emissions and create a more resilient future,” said Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action.

Construction began in December 2021 with a target energize date scheduled for Fall 2022. Federal funding for this project is provided by Natural Resources Canada’s Smart Grid Program, part of the Government of Canada’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program: Green Infrastructure stream.