BIPV window coating maker Ubiquitous Energy secures $30 million funding round

Ubiquitous Energy, a buildings-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) commercial windows manufacturer, announced the closing of a $30 million Series B funding. The company reports a total of $70 million has been raised to scale its transparent, energy-producing windows.
The round was led by new and existing investors, including Andersen Corporation, ENEOS, Safar Partners, Hostplus, Red Cedar Ventures, and Riverhouse Investments.
Ubiquitous Energy said its technology is the only patented transparent photovoltaic glass coating that produces energy, while retaining the same look as a traditional window.
The company has begun the site selection process for its U.S. manufacturing line, which will produce the UE Power window coating for sale to the windows industry. The company said broad adoption of its UE Power windows could offset up to an estimated 10% of global carbon emissions, significantly reducing the 40% of global emissions that are sourced from buildings.
Over 20 billion square feet of windows are installed each year, creating an opening for the company to integrate its technology. This year, the company installed transparent solar windows at an NSG facility in Japan, a commercial office building in Colorado, and Michigan State University campus buildings.
“We are thrilled to bring on new and existing investors as partners, including ENEOS, a leader in the renewable energy sector, and Andersen, America’s premier window manufacturer,” said Susan Stone, Ubiquitous Energy’s CEO.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.