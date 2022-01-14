BIPV window coating maker Ubiquitous Energy secures $30 million funding round

Ubiquitous Energy, a buildings-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) commercial windows manufacturer, announced the closing of a $30 million Series B funding. The company reports a total of $70 million has been raised to scale its transparent, energy-producing windows.

The round was led by new and existing investors, including Andersen Corporation, ENEOS, Safar Partners, Hostplus, Red Cedar Ventures, and Riverhouse Investments.

Ubiquitous Energy said its technology is the only patented transparent photovoltaic glass coating that produces energy, while retaining the same look as a traditional window.

The company has begun the site selection process for its U.S. manufacturing line, which will produce the UE Power window coating for sale to the windows industry. The company said broad adoption of its UE Power windows could offset up to an estimated 10% of global carbon emissions, significantly reducing the 40% of global emissions that are sourced from buildings.

Over 20 billion square feet of windows are installed each year, creating an opening for the company to integrate its technology. This year, the company installed transparent solar windows at an NSG facility in Japan, a commercial office building in Colorado, and Michigan State University campus buildings.

“We are thrilled to bring on new and existing investors as partners, including ENEOS, a leader in the renewable energy sector, and Andersen, America’s premier window manufacturer,” said Susan Stone, Ubiquitous Energy’s CEO.