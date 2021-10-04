Solar-optimized data logger

NRG Systems, a smart technology company focused on solar, wind, and meteorological industries, released a solar-optimized data logging system.
The LOGR-S integrates with NRG’s solar resource monitoring (SRM) system, allowing users to plug in to their solar array’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) network.
NRG Systems said its LOGR-S is compatible with most commonly-used SRM sensors. It receives both analog and digital measurements, and has an optional PV soiling measurement input channel. The device has a 1 Hz sampling interval, and a one-minute averaging interval. It is equipped with 14 analog channels, 24 serial channels, two PV input channels for soiling measurement.
The data logger has 8 GB storage capacity to keep up to a 90-day backlog of historical real-time data, and can be programmed for automated delivery of historical data.
The aluminum enclosure measures 190.5 x 101.6 x 101.6 millimeters. Modular design makes the data logger scalable, and NRG said its applications are applicable to projects of all types.
NRG said it offers customers in-the-field remote trainings and installation services, and the logger includes a two-year warranty.
The data logger joins NRG’s SRM system, which delivers site-specific data including solar irradiance, module temperature, soiling conditions, and other relevant meteorological conditions.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
