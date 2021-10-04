Solar-optimized data logger

NRG Systems, a smart technology company focused on solar, wind, and meteorological industries, released a solar-optimized data logging system.

The LOGR-S integrates with NRG’s solar resource monitoring (SRM) system, allowing users to plug in to their solar array’s supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) network.

NRG Systems said its LOGR-S is compatible with most commonly-used SRM sensors. It receives both analog and digital measurements, and has an optional PV soiling measurement input channel. The device has a 1 Hz sampling interval, and a one-minute averaging interval. It is equipped with 14 analog channels, 24 serial channels, two PV input channels for soiling measurement.

The data logger has 8 GB storage capacity to keep up to a 90-day backlog of historical real-time data, and can be programmed for automated delivery of historical data.

The aluminum enclosure measures 190.5 x 101.6 x 101.6 millimeters. Modular design makes the data logger scalable, and NRG said its applications are applicable to projects of all types.

NRG said it offers customers in-the-field remote trainings and installation services, and the logger includes a two-year warranty.

The data logger joins NRG’s SRM system, which delivers site-specific data including solar irradiance, module temperature, soiling conditions, and other relevant meteorological conditions.