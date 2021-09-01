Sunrise brief: 418 MW solar project enters service in Texas

Silfab doubles U.S. solar panel manufacturing capacity. The company opened a new plant north of Seattle and is now shipping a 370 W Prime series module.

Juno Solar enters service in Texas with 418 MW of capacity. Juno is one of five projects SB Energy is building this year, with an additional 1.3 GW scheduled to come online over the next seven months.

New York’s opt-out community solar program begins, but big changes loom. The pilot allows entire communities to purchase the output of community solar farms, delivering that energy to their residents.

Invenergy to develop Colorado solar project for Guzman Energy. The 127 MW Boutique Solar project is in development in the state’s far southwestern corner.

Our inertia makes us vulnerable to disaster. Disasters continue to reveal the grid’s vulnerabilities, but we rebuild it while expecting a different future outcome. Are we insane or is inertia keeping us from addressing the threat at our door?

Tennessee utility able to construct solar project thanks to TVA Flexibility Program. The 7.5 MW Dancing Horse Solar project will provide energy to power over 1000 homes.

Clean energy catalyst program announces funding awards. The program supports clean energy innovation and technology development across Massachusetts.