Invenergy to develop Colorado solar project for Guzman Energy

Invenergy and Guzman Energy announced a 127 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) for the Boutique Solar project currently in development in Montezuma County, Colorado, in the state’s far southwestern corner.

Developed by Chicago-based Invenergy, the project will generate enough electricity to power 25,000 homes and is expected to be operational at the end of 2025. The solar array is expected to support up to three full-time operations jobs.

The Colorado county has been working for several years to attract solar developers. Denver-based Tri-State Generation & Transmission previously announced plans to buy output from two solar projects in Montezuma and Dolores counties, to be built and operated by Juwi Inc. under PPAs.

The two projects include the 140 MW Coyote Gulch project in Montezuma County and the 110 MW Dolores Canyon project in neighboring Dolores County. Both are set to achieve commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2023, and construction has not yet started. The 250 MW are expected to be able to provide power for about 75,000 typical homes annually.