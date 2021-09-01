Invenergy to develop Colorado solar project for Guzman Energy

Invenergy and Guzman Energy announced a 127 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) for the Boutique Solar project currently in development in Montezuma County, Colorado, in the state’s far southwestern corner.
Developed by Chicago-based Invenergy, the project will generate enough electricity to power 25,000 homes and is expected to be operational at the end of 2025. The solar array is expected to support up to three full-time operations jobs.
The Colorado county has been working for several years to attract solar developers. Denver-based Tri-State Generation & Transmission previously announced plans to buy output from two solar projects in Montezuma and Dolores counties, to be built and operated by Juwi Inc. under PPAs.
The two projects include the 140 MW Coyote Gulch project in Montezuma County and the 110 MW Dolores Canyon project in neighboring Dolores County. Both are set to achieve commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2023, and construction has not yet started. The 250 MW are expected to be able to provide power for about 75,000 typical homes annually.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.