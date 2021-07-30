Tesla sells Maxwell Technologies but keeps its dry cell tech for lithium-ion batteries

Tesla has sold Maxwell Technologies, a company it bought in 2019 in an all-stock deal. Tesla did not officially announce the sale to investors or the market, or mention it in its earnings call, unlike its acquisition announcement.
Instead, a press release issued by ultracapacitor company UCAP Power said it had purchased the “Maxwell brand [and] Maxwell Technologies Korea business, as well as other assets from Maxwell Technologies.”
Hidden in the detail was the fact Tesla has held on to key Maxwell technology, namely its dry battery electrode (DBE) process methodology.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the sale in a series of tweets, noting the irony of selling off technology he had personally investigated. Musk said lithium-ion is sufficient for Maxwell’s capacitor technology.
(Read more.)
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.