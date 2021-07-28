Sunrise brief: An energy tax credit that wins the support of the fossil fuel industry and environmentalists?

Tax credit would target emerging tech in solar, storage, and hydrogen. The bill would offer both a PTC and an ITC and won the support of the Environmental Defense Fund and the American Petroleum Institute.
Renewables generated a record amount of electricity in 2020, EIA says. All forms of renewable energy, including solar, moved into second place in terms of electricity production.
Startup invents breakthrough non-toxic battery electrolyte that’s cheaper ‘by factor of 100’. It’s a breakthrough so simple that the Australian patent office needed convincing it counted as an invention.
Home solar makes EVs cheaper, reduces emissions. The maintenance cost of an electric vehicle is estimated to be significantly lower than internal combustion engines, and studies show home solar furthers the cost savings and boosts carbon emission reductions.
Appeals court upholds ITC patent finding. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed an International Trade Commission finding that JinkoSolar’s products do not infringe a patent asserted by Hanwha Q CELLS.
Solar 101: How to calculate your solar system’s payback period. The simplest way to model the payback period is to divide the project’s costs by its expected annual production number. That’s a good start, but it doesn’t tell the whole story.
250 MW solar project proposed in Wyoming. The installation represents more capacity than the state has installed to date, with the project’s developer hinting at more to come.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.