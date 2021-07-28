Sunrise brief: An energy tax credit that wins the support of the fossil fuel industry and environmentalists?

Tax credit would target emerging tech in solar, storage, and hydrogen. The bill would offer both a PTC and an ITC and won the support of the Environmental Defense Fund and the American Petroleum Institute.

Renewables generated a record amount of electricity in 2020, EIA says. All forms of renewable energy, including solar, moved into second place in terms of electricity production.

Startup invents breakthrough non-toxic battery electrolyte that’s cheaper ‘by factor of 100’. It’s a breakthrough so simple that the Australian patent office needed convincing it counted as an invention.

Home solar makes EVs cheaper, reduces emissions. The maintenance cost of an electric vehicle is estimated to be significantly lower than internal combustion engines, and studies show home solar furthers the cost savings and boosts carbon emission reductions.

Appeals court upholds ITC patent finding. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed an International Trade Commission finding that JinkoSolar’s products do not infringe a patent asserted by Hanwha Q CELLS.

Solar 101: How to calculate your solar system’s payback period. The simplest way to model the payback period is to divide the project’s costs by its expected annual production number. That’s a good start, but it doesn’t tell the whole story.

250 MW solar project proposed in Wyoming. The installation represents more capacity than the state has installed to date, with the project’s developer hinting at more to come.