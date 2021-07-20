Expanded line of commercial inverters launched by SolarEdge

Commercial and industrial solar installers have a new series of inverters available to them through SolarEdge, with modular designs of 120kW, 100kW, and 80kW for 480V grids, and 50kW for 208V grids.
The inverters offer what the company said is improved uptime through modularity and independently working units. Due to the modularity of the design, commercial and industrial installers only need a two-person crew to integrate the inverters into their solar array.
A pre-commissioning feature for in-depth visibility allows installers to fully and automatically validate system components from smartphones before connecting to the grid. SolarEdge’s Synergy Manager enables service without the need for opening inverter covers for configuration or maintenance.
DC oversizing of up to 150% is achievable with this new line of power converters, the company said. The device also uses a built-in nighttime potential induced degradation (PID) rectifier that aids in reducing module performance degradation. Module-level monitoring is also integrated with this system.
Thermal sensors are installed on terminal blocks for both AC and DC connections. The inverter can withstand surges with Type 2 AC and DC surge protection devices, and provides surge event alerts. Automatic NEC-complaint rapid shutdown also is integrated.
