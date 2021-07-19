Sunrise brief: Ohio board approves 577 MW solar project, GM drives ahead with EV charging deals

Here’s the latest on solar, clean energy, and cleantech.
Ohio siting board approves one of the largest U.S. solar projects. The 577 MW Fox Squirrel Solar project is unusually large for a facility not located in the Southwest.
Mexico plans one of Latin America’s largest PV projects. Mexican authorities are overseeing the development of a $2 billion PV project as part of a modernization plan involving the country’s state-owned utility.
Charging up: Electric vehicle fleets are making moves. The market for electric vehicle fleets got a boost as three business deals were announced, including two infrastructure partnerships for General Motors.
Ameresco’s solar installation at the Foothill Landfill in San Joaquin County, California, won a Top Project of the Year Award in the Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. Ameresco oversaw the installation of more than 13,000 solar panels on the landfill’s underdeveloped land in 2020 to further support the county’s long-term sustainability goals.
German start-up offers 5.2 kWh AC battery that works without inverter. Sax Power has developed a new residential battery which it describes as a game-changer in the battery technology.
SolarAPP+ launches, can cut costs and timelines for residential rooftop permits. The NREL-developed app is being rolled out as a one-stop shop for instant, automated permits.
California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone. Energy storage is making its presence known on California’s electricity grid as projected shortfalls widen and deepen in the coming years.
By addressing heat, this serial inventor just may change the entire solar value chain. Kent Kernahan set out to take the heat out of solar cells. He and his partners may end up bringing solar manufacturing jobs to disadvantaged communities and making low-cost rooftop solar widely available.
