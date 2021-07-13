Enel buys 3.2 GW solar development portfolio

Enel Green Power North America said it acquired a 3.2 GW portfolio of solar and solar-plus-storage projects from Dakota Renewable Energy, a joint venture between Dakota Power Partners and Eolian.

The 24 development-stage projects, including 450 MW of storage capacity, are planned for commercial operation beginning in 2023. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 24 projects are in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, Missouri, and Colorado.

Several of the projects will include paired battery storage. Enel Green Power has five energy + storage plants currently under construction in Texas, part of 2.3 GW of wind and solar capacity and around 600 MW of battery storage it is building across the U.S.

The projects were initiated and development work was performed by Dakota Renewable Energy, a joint venture between affiliates of Dakota Power Partners and Eolian.