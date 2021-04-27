CS Energy and Goldman Sachs bring more than 200 MW of solar to New York

CS Energy said it has developed and begun work on a 216 MW, eight-project solar portfolio in upstate New York, in partnership with the Goldman Sachs Renewable Power Group (GSRP) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).
The company began construction of Darby Solar, a 27 MW project; Branscomb Solar, a 27 MW project; Stillwater Solar, a 27 MW project; Grissom Solar, a 27 MW project; Regan Solar, a 27 MW project; Pattersonville Solar, a 27 MW project; Janis Solar, a 27 MW project; and Puckett Solar, a 27 MW project.
Stillwater Solar was originally developed by East Light Partners, acquired by GSRP, and is being constructed by CS Energy. All of the projects are expected to reach commercial operation by the end of 2021. The eight will become some of the first operational utility-scale solar projects in upstate New York, according to CS Energy.
The projects will also bring New York on the cusp of having 3 GW of installed solar capacity, enabling the state to join California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Massachusetts in hosting that much capacity.
Construction is expected to generate 500 jobs, and the $160 million in project investment is expected to generate more than $80 million in benefits for local communities.
As with all other large-scale solar development in the state, the eight projects were initially procured and developed through the state’s Clean Energy Standard, which has evolved into a commitment to ensure that 70% of the electricity consumed in the state by 2030 is generated by renewable energy.
Contracts for the projects were awarded by NYSERDA as part of its Renewable Energy Standard Request for Proposals in 2017 and 2018.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.