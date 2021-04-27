CS Energy and Goldman Sachs bring more than 200 MW of solar to New York

CS Energy said it has developed and begun work on a 216 MW, eight-project solar portfolio in upstate New York, in partnership with the Goldman Sachs Renewable Power Group (GSRP) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

The company began construction of Darby Solar, a 27 MW project; Branscomb Solar, a 27 MW project; Stillwater Solar, a 27 MW project; Grissom Solar, a 27 MW project; Regan Solar, a 27 MW project; Pattersonville Solar, a 27 MW project; Janis Solar, a 27 MW project; and Puckett Solar, a 27 MW project.

Stillwater Solar was originally developed by East Light Partners, acquired by GSRP, and is being constructed by CS Energy. All of the projects are expected to reach commercial operation by the end of 2021. The eight will become some of the first operational utility-scale solar projects in upstate New York, according to CS Energy.

The projects will also bring New York on the cusp of having 3 GW of installed solar capacity, enabling the state to join California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Massachusetts in hosting that much capacity.

Construction is expected to generate 500 jobs, and the $160 million in project investment is expected to generate more than $80 million in benefits for local communities.

As with all other large-scale solar development in the state, the eight projects were initially procured and developed through the state’s Clean Energy Standard, which has evolved into a commitment to ensure that 70% of the electricity consumed in the state by 2030 is generated by renewable energy.

Contracts for the projects were awarded by NYSERDA as part of its Renewable Energy Standard Request for Proposals in 2017 and 2018.