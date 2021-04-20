Hershey secures 70 MW of solar to meet its emission reduction goals

The Hershey Co. announced two deals to develop solar projects in North Carolina and Texas. The pair will keep the candy maker on track to achieve its goal of reducing emissions by more than 50% by 2030.

For the first 20 MW project, set to be constructed in eastern North Carolina, Hershey signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) that will enable financing and construction of what will be the company’s first utility-scale solar farm.

The project is being developed by BayWa r.e. and will cut Hersey’s CO2 emission by more than 32,000 metric tons per year. Construction is expected to be completed in late July.

Hershey also signed a PPA with National Grid Renewables for 50 MW at the previously announced Noble Project, currently under construction in Denton County, Texas, north of Dallas. Hershey’s contract will account for around 118,000 MWh per year, creating a reduction of more than 83,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually.