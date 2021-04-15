Hydrostor wins funding for 500 MW of advanced compressed air energy storage

Hydrostor, a Canadian long-duration energy storage solution provider, received C$4 million ($3.19 million) from Natural Resources Canada’s Energy Innovation Program and Sustainable Development Technology Canada to pursue its development of a 300-500 MW Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage (A-CAES) facility.

The money will be used to complete essential engineering and planning, eventually enabling Hydrostor to move toward construction. The project will be modeled on Hydrostor’s commercially operating Goderich storage facility, and would provide up to 12 hours of long-duration energy storage.

The Goderich A-CAES facility is in Ontario and is contracted by Ontario’s Independent Electricity System Operator for peaking capacity, ancillary services, and full participation in the merchant energy market. The facility has a 1.75 MW peak output, 2.20 MW charge rating, and up to 15 MWh of storage capacity.

Hydrostor also is developing the Rosamond A-CAES Project in California, northeast of Los Angeles. That project will provide 500 MW of on-demand peaking capacity for 12 hours of duration once it becomes operational in 2024.