Solar fixed charges violate federal PURPA law, says a petition to FERC

Four owners of small PV systems and the Alabama nonprofit GASP asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to invalidate solar fixed charges they say are discriminatory and illegal under the federal PURPA law.
The petition asks FERC to compel the Alabama Public Service Commission to order Alabama Power to set non-discriminatory rates for electricity sales to owners of rooftop solar and other “qualifying facilities,” a term defined by PURPA. The petitioners’ four PV systems range in size from 2 to 6 kW and are qualifying facilities that are exempt from certification filing requirements, says the petition.
Since 2013 Alabama Power has charged a monthly fee, currently $5.41/kW of solar capacity, for service to customers who have solar power. State regulators have approved the fee.
The petitioners maintain that Alabama Power’s solar fixed charges violate the PURPA regulations, because those regulations prohibit rates for sales of electricity that discriminate against qualifying facilities.
The petition maintains that the solar fixed charges are not based on a cost-of-service study, or on consistent systemwide costing principles, saying both are required under PURPA. The petition adds that the charges are based on lost revenues resulting from reduced customer usage, which is not unique to solar adoption, and thus are discriminatory.
PURPA is the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. FERC developed the underlying PURPA regulations and has enforcement authority.
The Southern Environmental Law Center and the law firm Ragsdale LLC represent the petitioners. The petition is available at FERC docket EL21-64-000 or here.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
Hope they win otherwise these charges will added to all solar users.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.