Bifacial solar added at two bioscience facilities

Genie Solar Energy, a developer, designer, and installer of commercial solar systems, completed two rooftop solar installations in New Hampshire for INTEGRA Biosciences.

The installations total 572 kW and generate enough power to offset 844,000 kWh, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 96 houses.

Sara Schwandt, managing director of Genie Solar Energy, said the projects feature Prism Solar bifacial panels. The solar installations allow the bioscience company to offset more than half of the overall electricity consumption at the two U.S. facilities. Among other things, INTEGRA produces test kits for Covid-19.