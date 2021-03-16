California utilities allege $3b rooftop solar ‘cost shift’ in bid to change net metering rules

Seeking to cap what they say is a $3 billion cost shift due to rooftop solar, California’s three investor-owned utilities offered a plan to reform the state’s net metering rules, which regulators are slated to take up later this year.
Pacific Gas and Electric, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Southern California Edison together proposed a plan to the state’s Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which set a March 15 deadline for proposals to revise net metering rules.
The utilities’ plan would address what they said is “an unfair and growing inequity” stemming from earlier versions of the rooftop solar Net Energy Metering program. They said the cost shift leads to electricity customers without solar systems paying about $3 billion more annually to “subsidize” existing rooftop solar customers.
The utilities claimed the alleged subsidy represents the costs of the electric grid that solar customers use, “but for which they do not pay.”
The California Solar and Storage Association’s proposal included measures to increase the amount of solar+storage.
Solar advocates filed their own proposals with the commission, and said the utilities’ plan would hurt the industry’s growth. “The real issue at hand isn’t so much a ‘cost-shift’ as the utilities claim but a ‘power shift’ from utility to consumers and small businesses” who install solar, said a statement from the Save Solar Campaign, which includes the California Solar and Storage Association and the Solar Rights Alliance.
California’s net metering system was set up in 1995, when the state counted about 10,000 home-based solar systems. In 2016, regulators approved what has been called NEM 2.0. At the time, regulators kept credits tied to retail rates rather than the lower wholesale rates.
The California Solar and Storage Association’s proposal to the CPUC included measures to increase the amount of solar+storage. And the group objected to two utility proposals. One would be a new Distributed Generation Successor Tariff that would cost about $24 a month. The second was a proposed Residential Grid Benefits Charge that would cost around $11 per kilowatt for a solar system.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
2 comments
Are the utilities pricing in the grid value of solar? See K. R. Rabago:
The Value of Solar Tariff: Net Metering 2.0
The ‘Value Of Solar’ Rate: Designing an Improved Residential Solar Tariff
No. They are pricing in how much money they are losing by not being able to make money off other people’s rooftop investments. Basically, more utility BS about solar installs.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.