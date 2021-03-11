Nextracker settles solar equipment patent infringement lawsuit

Nextracker has settled a patent infringement lawsuit against Ohio-based Northern States Metals Co., which conducts its solar energy business under the name Solar FlexRack.

California-based Nextracker filed suit in federal court in June 2020 in a matter titled NEXTracker Inc., v. Solar FlexRack and Northern States Metals Company, Case No. 1:20-cv-00849-MN (Delaware).

Under terms of the settlement agreement, Solar FlexRack will pay Nextracker royalties on qualifying sales revenue of Solar FlexRack’s TDP 2.0 solar tracker and certain related products, services, and components. Other terms were not disclosed.

The lawsuit alleged that FlexRack improperly made use of Nextracker’s patented technology. The patents include U.S. Patent No. 9,806,669, entitled “Single-Axis Follower Support System for a Solar Collector,” and No. 9,970,686, entitled “Balanced Solar Tracker Clamp.”