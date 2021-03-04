RFP alert: AEPEP seeks up to 500 MW of renewables and storage

AEP Energy Partners (AEPEP), a unit of American Electric Power, issued a request for proposals (RFP) for up to 500 MW of renewable energy and energy storage in the PJM grid market.

The company wants to secure power purchase agreements of 10, 12, or 15 years from PJM-sited projects that begin operation between 2021 and 2024. Eligible projects include new solar farms, new or repowered wind facilities, and stand-alone or co-located battery energy storage systems. The RFP calls for between 300 MW and 500 MW of nameplate capacity.

AEPEP, part of AEP’s energy supply division, said it will use the contracted off-take to support its growing retail and wholesale loads in the PJM region.

Interested parties must submit a notice of intent to bid to AEPEP by March 10. Proposal packages are due March 26. The company said it plans to choose the winning bids in the third quarter.

The full RFP is available here.