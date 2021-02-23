Duke brings its Green Source Advantage program to South Carolina

Duke Energy is expanding the company’s popular Green Source Advantage (GSA) program to South Carolina, following approval from the state’s Public Service Commission.

GSA was established by the utility as a way to allow large-scale customers to offset power purchases by securing renewable energy from projects connected to the Duke Energy grid. The program offers large customers a bit of flexibility in their procurement, as they can select and negotiate all price terms directly with whichever renewable supplier they choose, as well as retain renewable energy certificates (RECs) generated by the facility.

The program will be available until its 200 MW capacity is fully subscribed. Of the 200 MW, 35 MW will be set aside for local government and university customers for nine months. The remaining 165 MW will be reserved for large nonresidential customers, with this capacity further divided into 125 MW for Duke Energy Carolinas and 40 MW for Duke Energy Progress.

Duke has had consistent success with GSA in North Carolina, having brought on-board three large-scale renewable energy buyers: Duke University, the City of Charlotte, and Bank of America. Those three customers represent 161 MW of the North Carolina GSA’s 600 MW in total capacity.

The application window for the program opens March 29 at 9 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.