Longroad buys Arizona solar capacity from First Solar

Longroad Energy Holdings said it is acquiring Sun Streams 2, 4, and 5 in Arizona from First Solar.

Included in the deal is the 200 MW Sun Streams 2 solar plant, which is under construction and slated to enter service in June. The other two projects, which represent a combined 700 MW of capacity, have yet to break ground. They could be developed to include up to 2 GWh of energy storage capacity.

First Solar will provide its Series 6 modules for the facilities. Around 700 MW represent new bookings for the manufacturer.

Sun Streams 2 is being built by McCarthy Building Cos. Its energy production will be sold under a long-term contract with an unnamed buyer.

Sun Streams 4 and 5 have target in-service dates of 2022 and 2024, respectively. Sun Streams 4 would have a capacity of 200 MW; Sun Streams 5 would have 500 MW of capacity.

The Sun Streams complex offers access to the California Independent System Operator grid as well as Southwest markets. It is located west of Phoenix and close to the Palo Verde nuclear power plant, the largest nuclear generating station in the United States.

In January, First Solar said it would sell a 10 GW utility-scale solar project platform to Leeward Renewable Energy Development. The $261 million transaction is expected to close in the first quarter. Leeward is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest benefit pension plans.