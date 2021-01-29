Solar groups sue Wisconsin utility over fixed charge fees

Officials with the state Public Service Commission -- from left, chief of staff Carrie Templeton, Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq, chief legal counsel Cynthia Smith and Commissioner Ellen Nowak.

Sierra Club and Vote Solar filed a lawsuit against Wisconsin utility Madison Gas & Electric (MGE), claiming that the utility’s recently instituted rates impose high costs on low-income customers and discourage investments in energy efficiency and rooftop solar.

The lawsuit targets the fixed charge on every customer’s monthly bill, a charge that customers cannot control and is not determined by their energy usage. The lawsuit alleges that the charge violates Wisconsin’s landmark Energy Priorities Law, which requires maximizing energy conservation, efficiency, and solar generation.

“Wisconsin’s highest-in-the-Midwest fixed charges discourage conservation and local, clean energy investment,” said Vote Solar’s Midwest Regulatory Director, Will Kenworthy.

Fixed charges are not new and have long been a point of contention between utilities and residential solar advocates, who argue that the fixed rate undermines the bill savings that solar customers are trying to achieve. The rates also may add time to solar system payback periods, further hampering customers’ efforts to save money.

The lawsuit also asserts that the charge is discriminatory towards low-use customers and those on fixed incomes, especially retirees and customers living in smaller homes and apartments.

“We’ve all seen that the climate crisis and undeniable economic disparities require us to reevaluate our systems and how we operate our society,” said Sierra Club Wisconsin Chapter Director, Elizabeth Ward. “MGE’s inequitable rates undermine the progress we need.”

In addition to alleged discrimination, the lawsuit also calls out the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s decision not to hold a hearing before allowing MGE to recover more than $20 million it over-collected. The lawsuit argues that these funds, which were gathered through customers’ bills, are owed to those customers.

Fixed charges have been a point of contention previously in the state. In 2016, regulators approved Wisconsin Power and Light’s proposal to raise the utility’s fixed charge from $7.67 to $15 a month for residential customers, and from $7.67 to $17 a month for commercial customers.