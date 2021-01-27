FlexGen adds energy storage for rural Kansas utility

FlexGen is partnering with The Kansas Power Pool to design, build, and operate the 5.1 MWh Solomon Energy Storage Center in Minneapolis, Kansas.
KPP is a member-owned public power organization that procures energy and transmission service for community-owned electric utilities across Kansas.
The storage facility is expected to enter service later this year and is designed to deliver a total of 1 MW of power for four hours. The battery system also includes a blackstart capability, which the utility may use if the grid goes offline. In blackstart use, the battery system provides power needed to start backup generators and reestablish the grid.
Kelson Energy is providing project development, market analytics and implementation support to KPP on the project. The battery system operates on FlexGen’s energy management software platform, FlexGen HybridOS.
The Kansas Power Pool is one of two municipal energy agencies in Kansas, and was established in 2004 under state statutes. In 2012, it acquired an ownership share of a natural gas-powered, combined-cycle generating facility. To finance the acquisition, KPP issued revenue bonds, which it secured with long-term power purchase contracts with 21 member municipalities.
