RFP alert: Three Pennsylvania utilities seeking solar energy credits

Parent company FirstEnergy Corp. has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to purchase 137,000 solar photovoltaic alternative energy credits (SPAECs) annually over a two-year period on behalf of three FirstEnergy Pennsylvania utilities: Pennsylvania Power Co., Pennsylvania Electric Co., and Metropolitan Edison Co.
The RFP process will be conducted by The Brattle Group and will take place in January and February, with qualifying applications due by February 9 and bids due by March 3.
Bidders in this RFP can offer to sell tranches of SPAECs, where each tranche represents a commitment to sell 500 SPAECs annually over a two-year period with deliveries beginning in 2021.
Based on the RFP results, FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania utilities will enter into separate agreement(s) with winning suppliers to purchase the necessary quantities of SPAECs.
More information about the RFP is available here.
