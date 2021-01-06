Clearway flips the switch on 192 MW solar project in California

San Francisco-based Clearway Energy Group has completed the 192 MW Rosamond Central solar project. Located in Kern County, California, the project has power purchase agreements with regional community choice aggregators East Bay Community Energy (EBCE) and Clean Power Alliance, as well as the City of Palo Alto Utilities.

Construction on the project kicked off in February and was led by McCarthy Building Cos. According to Clearway, the project will provide several permanent operations and maintenance roles. The Rosamond Central solar site also represents a $5 million investment in Kern County through tax revenue and is expected to generate enough clean energy to power more than 71,000 homes each year, the company added.

In December, Clearway announced a joint equity transaction for a 1.6 GW solar and wind energy portfolio that includes Rosamond Central. Valerie Wooley, the company’s vice president of origination, applauded project partners for their dedication to completing the solar farm “in a year with countless headwinds.”

“This project has given us the opportunity to create much-needed jobs and allowed us to meet California’s ambitious renewable energy goals ahead of schedule,” said Natasha Keefer, Clean Power Alliance’s director of power planning and procurement.

EBCE CEO Nick Chaset said, “This marks the first new utility-scale solar project built to serve EBCE customers with clean, affordable, renewable energy.”

“The City of Palo Alto Utilities has been delivering 100% carbon-neutral electricity to our customers since 2013,” said Dean Batchelor, utilities director. “With the addition of 26 MW generated by the Rosamond project to our energy portfolio, solar energy will now supply almost half of Palo Alto’s total electric needs each year.”