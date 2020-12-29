FPL brings 5 new solar projects on line

Florida Power & Light is bringing on-line nearly 375 MW of new solar capacity, the company said.

Each of the five new projects clocks in at 74.5 MW in capacity and all will become commercially operational on December 31. The five bring the utility 1.4 million panels closer to its “30-by-30” goal of installing more than 30 million solar panels by 2030.

The five new installations are the Egret Solar Energy Center, located in Baker County; the Lakeside Solar Energy Center, located in Okeechobee County; the Nassau Solar Energy Center in Nassau County; the Trailside Solar Energy Center in St. Johns County; and the Union Springs Solar Energy Center, located in Union County.

Union Springs, Trailside and Nassau are the first FPL solar installations in each of their respective counties.

Bringing these projects on-line adds to an already-met 2019 commitment by the utility to commission 10 large-scale plants by the end of 2020. FPL has brought 15 large-scale plants on-line this year, and 33 in total.

The plants lift the utility’s solar capacity by more than 90% to 3.36 GW in total.

FPL’s 30-by-30 plan is one force behind the decade of growth that the Florida solar market is expected to have. The Solar Energy Industries Association predicts the Sunshine State will install roughly 8.3 GW of solar over the next five years, good for third most in the country.