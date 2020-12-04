Morning Brief: Joe Biden weighs the 25% China import tariff, plus the chart of the day

Joe Biden on the China tariff: On China, he said he would not act immediately to remove the 25 % tariffs that Trump imposed on about half of China’s exports to the United States — or the Phase 1 agreement Trump inked with China that requires Beijing to purchase some $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services during the period 2020 and 2021 — which China has fallen significantly behind on.

“I’m not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs,” he said. “I’m not going to prejudice my options.”

He first wants to conduct a full review of the existing agreement with China and consult with our traditional allies in Asia and Europe, he said, “so we can develop a coherent strategy.” Source: New York Times

Loanpal closes largest residential solar securitization to date: Goldman Sachs sponsored the securitization of approximately $434 million of loans originated on the Loanpal platform and previously purchased by Goldman Sachs, Blackstone Credit and GoodFinch. This transaction marks the largest residential solar loan securitization completed in the solar industry. Source: Loanpal

Chart of the day: This chart shows how the electricity prices from the long-standing sources of power – fossil fuels and nuclear – have changed over the last decade. The data is published by Lazard. Within the last 10 years the price of electricity from nuclear became more expensive, gas power became less expensive, and the price of coal power – the world’s largest source of electricity – stayed almost the same. To make comparisons on a consistent basis, energy prices are expressed in levelized costs of energy (LCOE). Source: Our World in Data



EGPS has been developing and refining a model for solar-plus-storage assets for the last few years. We’ve developed an elegant model that uses a single day-ahead, hourly price curve to value the solar and provide a baseline for the storage asset. Then the storage asset receives additional value stemming from the real-time price arbitrage and ancillary service sales. The day-ahead hourly prices form the key nexus between solar and storage assets plus the day-ahead prices represent important storage hedging opportunities in the wholesale markets. In this blog, we focus on the important differences between day ahead and real time prices. Source: Energy GPS