SEIA has a solar industry wish list for the incoming Biden administration

While the Trump administration’s refusal to concede the presidential race is hobbling the peaceful and secure transfer of power (an American tradition since 1787), the Biden transition team is proceeding with the transition as well as it can.

Biden has named the members of his energy transition team, which is led by Arun Majumdar, a founding director of ARPA-E and potential candidate for Secretary of Energy. Other members of the team include climate scientists, policy makers and experts in carbon capture, utilization and storage.

The full extent of Biden’s presidential power won’t be known until the results of two Georgia Senate runoff races are decided in early January. If Democrats win both Senate seats, the Senate will be tied, with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote. That will place the Senate in Democratic hands, putting Biden in a decidedly strong position to enact his unprecedented $2 trillion climate plan and carbon emissions target.

SEIA’s Hopper notes, “Even as we face a likely divided government, every facet of this agenda has had bipartisan support. Now is the time to take action to generate economic opportunities for Americans in a way that promotes competition and addresses the climate crisis.”

Hopper is “optimistic about next year.”