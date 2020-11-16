Energy Transition Jobs: First Solar CTO retires, new CEOs at Arevon and Kinestral, plus Voltus, CAISO and NYSERDA

Raffi Garabedian, co-CTO of First Solar will be retiring from his position, effective March 31, 2021. Co-CTO Markus Gloeckler will assume the full CTO role at the thin-film solar panel pioneer. The company has had two co-chief technology officers since October. First Solar has recently posted a strong Q3, reinstated its Q4 guidance, sold off its O&M business to NovaSource, and made the decision to pursue the distributed generation market.

Nicole Sitaraman, previously with Sunrun, is now VP of strategic engagement at Sustainable Capital Advisors, a strategy consulting and financial advisory firm serving the sustainable infrastructure industry.

Tiago Sabino Dias will lead Arevon Energy Management (AEM) as CEO. AEM has a partnership with Capital Dynamics’ Clean Energy and Infrastructure (CEI) platform — for the origination of renewable-based structured energy contracts. Most recently, Dias has been leading CEI’s efforts in the Midwest with Tenaska Power.

Sarah Krulewitz, most recently with Recurrent Energy, is now origination associate at AEM.

Voltus, a distributed energy resources (DER) platform, added Philip Deutch, co-founder of NGP Energy Technology Partners, and Laurie Harrison, chief legal officer at AgileThought, to its board of directors. Voltus closed a $25 million Series B in October. In January, Voltus won the right to deliver nearly 50 MW of new DER to the California ISO under its demand response auction mechanism in the PG&E and SCE regions, making Voltus the largest winner in the auction.

***

This column is sponsored by Technica Communications, a public relations, social media and content marketing firm. Women World Awards named Technica CEO Lisa Ann Pinkerton Female Entrepreneur of the Year for advertising, marketing, & public relations 2020. Technica client, ZeroAvia, completed the world’s first and largest hydrogen fuel-cell-powered flight of a commercial-grade aircraft.

***

Kevin Bauer, former CEO of American Solar Direct, a residential solar developer that went bankrupt in 2017, is now managing partner at Envoy Ventures.

Bruce Sohn is the new CEO of Kinestral, a developer of smart-tinting glass. Sohn is on the board of Phononic Devices, 1366 Technologies and Sunfolding.

Blue Horizon Energy, a Minnesota-based solar project developer, hired Marilyn Hardy as VP of business development. Most recently Hardy served as director of finance for Berkshire Hathaway BNSF Railway.

Alden Meyer is leaving the Union of Concerned Scientists where he’s been director of strategy and policy, after 31 years. He is a Principal at Performance Partners.

Lance Honea, previously with NantEnergy, is now regional sales director, commercial energy solutions at Swell Energy.

Benjamin Falber was promoted to senior legal counsel at NYSERDA

Andrew Raposo was promoted to senior regional manager at residential installer Trinity Solar.

California ISO has redesigned its leadership structure under new COO, Mark Rothleder. The redesigned executive organization will be overseen by CEO Elliot Mainzer, who started at the ISO on Sept. 30.